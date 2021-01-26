Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce $19.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $16.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $74.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $74.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $77.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

FMAO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMAO stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

