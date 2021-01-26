Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 993.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FTCH traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,632,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,809. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

