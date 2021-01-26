Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Falcon Project token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 49.1% against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1,278.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00130668 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00279480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

