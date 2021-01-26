Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $370.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $223.52 and a fifty-two week high of $481.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.67. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

