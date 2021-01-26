Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $43,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $365,637,255. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,980,521. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $798.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

