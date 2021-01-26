F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.16.

FFIV traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $208.49. 12,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,872. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $211.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $106,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,314. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

