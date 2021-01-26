F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $211.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $398,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,403 shares of company stock worth $3,886,314 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities raised their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.16.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

