Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 79,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,682,000 after purchasing an additional 141,967 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Shares of XOM opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.