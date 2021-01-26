Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,967 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $66,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

