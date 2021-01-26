Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 979,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,634,166. The stock has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

