Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 16th

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$6.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$556.93 million and a P/E ratio of 12.05. Extendicare Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$296.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$273.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

