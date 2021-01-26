Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $3.86. Express shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 258,516 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Express alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $200.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Express by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.