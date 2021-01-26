Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 17,636 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of TriState Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $574.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.