Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of BlueLinx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 54.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXC stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $356.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%. The business had revenue of $871.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.08 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

