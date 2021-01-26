Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after acquiring an additional 487,351 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,325 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 514,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 134,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 326,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

