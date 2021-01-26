Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after acquiring an additional 487,351 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,325 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 514,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 134,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 326,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SANM opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
