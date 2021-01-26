Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 374,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 114,655 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 88.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 314,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 148,139 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 38.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 158.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $815.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $75,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,568 shares of company stock worth $2,084,472. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

