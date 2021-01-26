Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $302,000 in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,833 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Orion Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 67.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 183,784 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Orion Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 140,509 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,332,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ORN opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $181.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.83 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

