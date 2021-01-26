Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 82,700 IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 82,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAG stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

