Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 7,380 Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Seneca Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.75. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $48.05.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $390.29 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

