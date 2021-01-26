Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 25,864.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 47.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after buying an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 353.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 64.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 99,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 29.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 49,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of GRBK opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.65 million. Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.