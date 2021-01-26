Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,134 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Busey by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,122,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 173,242 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in First Busey by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 61,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.