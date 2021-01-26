Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,404 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of INVA opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

