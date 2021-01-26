Excalibur Management Corp Sells 2,975 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 999,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after buying an additional 632,664 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3,400.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 459,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 445,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. 140166 boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

JBLU stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

