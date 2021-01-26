Excalibur Management Corp Sells 145 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

IVV stock opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

