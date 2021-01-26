Excalibur Management Corp Sells 1,065 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

AXP stock opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

