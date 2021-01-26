Excalibur Management Corp Invests $220,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

