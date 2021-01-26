Excalibur Management Corp Invests $1.85 Million in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 53.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.046 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

