Excalibur Management Corp Acquires New Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,494,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $261,588,000 after purchasing an additional 512,363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after acquiring an additional 983,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lyft by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,437,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,692,000 after acquiring an additional 117,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after acquiring an additional 688,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lyft by 167.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,047 shares of company stock worth $43,503,722. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

