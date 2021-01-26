Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.36

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.36 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 1635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.27.

Several research firms have commented on EVTCY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 401.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.28 million for the quarter. Evotec had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 3.92%.

About Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

