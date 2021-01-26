Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.94 million. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AQUA opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

In related news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,367,435.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

