Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,777.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,750 shares of company stock worth $2,053,713. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Everi by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.