Eurofins Scientific’s (ERRFY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERRFY. Morgan Stanley cut Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRFY traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. 20,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

