Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Loop Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush increased their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $208.81 on Monday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $225.74. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.22 and its 200 day moving average is $141.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $280,750.79. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,921 shares of company stock worth $29,579,974. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. State Street Corp raised its position in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $165,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

