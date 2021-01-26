Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Market Capitalization Tops $38,304.08

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $38,304.08 and $26.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00072740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.76 or 0.00772210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.50 or 0.04231054 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017667 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

