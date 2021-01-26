Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Establishment Labs posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Establishment Labs.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other Establishment Labs news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $492,624.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 53.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $53.24. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,116. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.15.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

