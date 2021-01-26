Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) PT Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

