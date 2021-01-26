Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%.

NASDAQ ESQ traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. 46,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,131. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $188.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Esquire Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

