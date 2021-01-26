Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%.

NASDAQ ESQ traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $184.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.24. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESQ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Esquire Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

