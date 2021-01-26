Ergo Market Capitalization Hits $26.34 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $26.34 million and approximately $729,754.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002966 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,167.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.72 or 0.04174131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00425612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.16 or 0.01340338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.56 or 0.00542654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00429757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00272247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00023035 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,909,150 coins and its circulating supply is 27,605,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.