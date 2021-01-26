Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.33.

NYSE:EQR opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,808 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,801,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,032,000 after acquiring an additional 579,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,307,000 after acquiring an additional 484,815 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,921,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

