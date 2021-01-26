Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.26-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.26-2.36 EPS.
ELS traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $63.72. 925,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,165. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.
