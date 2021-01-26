Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.42. 2,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.