Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMG. TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.13.

TSE IMG opened at C$4.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.43.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$446.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$472.30 million.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.