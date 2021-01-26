Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS TCYMF opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. Tingyi has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

