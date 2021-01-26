Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

FITB opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 82,708 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 66,411 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

