Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Sells 22,545 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,545 shares during the period. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises makes up 0.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

BW traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 34,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,171. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $345.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

