Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lessened its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 43,190 shares during the quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 291,022 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

STNG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 57,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $711.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

