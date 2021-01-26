Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 493 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Epstein & White Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.