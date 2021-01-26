Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of PZC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.36. 27,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

