Epstein & White Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.82. 335,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,398. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $96.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.